Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,103,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,838,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $21,366,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,164,000 after buying an additional 98,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.88. 249,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,745. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $163.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.