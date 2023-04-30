Boston Family Office LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,347,000 after acquiring an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after acquiring an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

