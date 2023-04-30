Boston Family Office LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.66. 3,871,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.