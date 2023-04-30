Boston Family Office LLC Sells 210 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.71. 1,195,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

