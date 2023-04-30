Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.7% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $126.72. 4,421,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

