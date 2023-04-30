Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,432,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

