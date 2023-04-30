Boston Family Office LLC Sells 8,339 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,398,381.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,398,381.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,856 shares of company stock worth $9,004,949. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 944.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

