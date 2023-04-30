Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million -$8.13 million -0.85 Bright Mountain Media Competitors $2.14 billion $176.56 million 10.65

Bright Mountain Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -38.53% N/A -25.12% Bright Mountain Media Competitors -11.60% -9.71% -0.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bright Mountain Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media Competitors 223 1453 2569 84 2.58

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.29, meaning that its stock price is 8,329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s peers have a beta of 2.45, meaning that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media peers beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bright Mountain Media

(Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with, and market to, targeted audiences in environments using a variety of digital advertising formats. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.