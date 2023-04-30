Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. 63,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,928. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.