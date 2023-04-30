Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $626.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $621.34 and its 200 day moving average is $566.56. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

