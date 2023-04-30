Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $33.26

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.26.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

ALLY opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

