Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $33.80

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 12.6 %
BJRI opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.67 million, a P/E ratio of 191.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
