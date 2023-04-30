Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $33.80

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

BJRI opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.67 million, a P/E ratio of 191.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

