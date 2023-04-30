Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $32.56

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.38 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.