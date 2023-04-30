Brooktree Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

HEICO Price Performance

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.64. 217,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.64. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $177.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

