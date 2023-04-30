Brooktree Capital Management Grows Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. SecureWorks accounts for about 0.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,320. The company has a market capitalization of $777.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 84,177 shares of company stock valued at $709,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.