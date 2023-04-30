Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.98 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-11.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.5 %

Brunswick stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 718,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

