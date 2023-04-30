Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 718,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,027. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.