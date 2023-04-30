BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in April

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$3.85 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

