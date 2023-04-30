Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.
Bunge Stock Up 1.0 %
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bunge Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Read More
