BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Update

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Down 15.9 %

NASDAQ:BCAN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. 102,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,448. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

