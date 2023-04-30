C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.87. 2,102,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,456. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

