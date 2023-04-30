Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $62.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

CATC opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $404.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,293 shares of company stock worth $88,011. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

