Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Quixant (LON:QXT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.43) target price on the stock.

Quixant Stock Performance

LON QXT opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.17) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £115.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Quixant has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 204 ($2.55). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Quixant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quixant’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

