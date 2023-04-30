Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ActiveOps (LON:AOM)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ActiveOps (LON:AOMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on the stock.

ActiveOps Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of LON AOM opened at GBX 84.81 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.28. ActiveOps has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of £60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,120.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ActiveOps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.