Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ActiveOps (LON:AOM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on the stock.

ActiveOps Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of LON AOM opened at GBX 84.81 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.28. ActiveOps has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of £60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,120.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get ActiveOps alerts:

ActiveOps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.