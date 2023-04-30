Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Canacol Energy Stock Up 4.0 %
CNNEF opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.65.
About Canacol Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canacol Energy (CNNEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.