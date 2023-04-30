Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

CNNEF opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in natural gas exploration and development activities. The firm also focuses on the commercialization of Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

