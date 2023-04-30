CannabisCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $518,510.03 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $518,510.03 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,198.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00309532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00529229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.00408114 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

