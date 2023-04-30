Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in April

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,662,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 2,361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,375.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CPXWF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CPXWF traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $32.85. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

