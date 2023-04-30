Cardano Market Cap Hits $13.86 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.86 billion and $219.81 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.16 or 0.06433459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00039567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,811,042,952 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

