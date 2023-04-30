Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Announces Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.09 and a 200 day moving average of $242.95. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $239,527,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $132,599,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

