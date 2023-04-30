Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 182,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $37,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,821.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $2,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 68.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $959,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 67,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 609.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

CARE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

