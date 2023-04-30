Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

