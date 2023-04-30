Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.62 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. Casper has a market capitalization of $638.69 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,677,393,239 coins and its circulating supply is 10,977,744,994 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,675,034,168 with 10,960,159,774 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05468987 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $10,842,422.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

