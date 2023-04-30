CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY23 guidance to 2.36-2.41 EPS.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 225,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.