CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

