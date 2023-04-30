CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apr 30th, 2023

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.84-5.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $255,749,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBRE Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,474,000 after acquiring an additional 603,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

