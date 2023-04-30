CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.84-5.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $255,749,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBRE Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,474,000 after acquiring an additional 603,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

