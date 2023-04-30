CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $60.30 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $60.30 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,395.82 or 1.00147773 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07576471 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,013,194.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.