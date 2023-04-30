CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0757 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $60.98 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,735.08 or 1.00057167 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07576471 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,013,194.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

