Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.05 EPS.

Celestica Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $10.86. 848,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

