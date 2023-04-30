Celo Dollar Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $41.32 million and $92,344.02 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,497,894 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

