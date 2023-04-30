Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Celtic Price Performance
Celtic stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Celtic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.84.
Celtic Company Profile
