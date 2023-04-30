Centene Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Centene in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,792,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

