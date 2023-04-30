Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after buying an additional 251,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

