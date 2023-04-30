Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Buys 4,950 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.4% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $384.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

