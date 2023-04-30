Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.22 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.51 and a 200 day moving average of $491.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
