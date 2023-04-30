CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48 to $1.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. 3,674,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.