CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

