Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.25 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $15.22 million and $491,978.72 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25760914 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $480,125.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

