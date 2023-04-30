Chainbing 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $867.35 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $680.40 million and approximately $867.35 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00004635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

