Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,613,900 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 2,262,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of CIAFF stock remained flat at $4.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,919. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

