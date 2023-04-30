Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charter Communications Stock Up 7.6 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.95.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

